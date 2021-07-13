RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘You’re black kings’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng shows support for Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kevin-Prince Boateng has shown his support for Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the wake of racial abuse.

‘You’re black kings’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng shows support for Saka, Rashford and Sancho
‘You’re black kings’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng shows support for Saka, Rashford and Sancho

The young England trio missed their spot-kicks as the Three Lions suffered yet another penalty heartbreak in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy.

Recommended articles

Gareth Southgate’s side held the Azzurri to a 1-1 draw after extra time but lost 4-2 on penalties, extending the country’s 55-year trophy drought.

Saka, Rashford and Sancho were subjected to racial abuse on social media in the aftermath of the game.

www.instagram.com

Boateng has become the latest to show his support for the young trio by labelling them as young black kings in an Instagram post.

The former Ghana international shared a photo of the three players, accompanied by the caption: "The future looks bright for England! Black young kings. No to racism.”

England manager Southgate also condemned the abuse directed at the players during a virtual press conference on Monday.

"For some of them to be abused is unforgivable. Some of it has come from abroad, we have been told this, but some of it is from this country,” he said.

"We have been a beacon of light to bring people together and the national team stands for everybody. We felt the energy and positivity from the fans and I'm incredibly proud of that.”

Kevin Prince Boateng's Football History In One Minute

During the Euro 2020 tournament, England players took the knee before each match in a display of unity in the fight against racism and inequality.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

I don’t do drugs and I’m not poor – Ike Quartey

I don’t do drugs and I’m not poor – Ike Quartey

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger and Avram Grant land in Ghana for holidays

Antonio Rudiger and Avram Grant land in Ghana for holidays

Photos: Ghanaians are talking about Ike Quartey’s changing looks

Photos: Ghanaians are talking about Ike Quartey’s changing looks