‘You’re black kings’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng shows support for Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Gareth Southgate’s side held the Azzurri to a 1-1 draw after extra time but lost 4-2 on penalties, extending the country’s 55-year trophy drought.

Saka, Rashford and Sancho were subjected to racial abuse on social media in the aftermath of the game.

Boateng has become the latest to show his support for the young trio by labelling them as young black kings in an Instagram post.

The former Ghana international shared a photo of the three players, accompanied by the caption: "The future looks bright for England! Black young kings. No to racism.”

England manager Southgate also condemned the abuse directed at the players during a virtual press conference on Monday.

"For some of them to be abused is unforgivable. Some of it has come from abroad, we have been told this, but some of it is from this country,” he said.

"We have been a beacon of light to bring people together and the national team stands for everybody. We felt the energy and positivity from the fans and I'm incredibly proud of that.”