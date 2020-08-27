The CAF/UEFA Assist League Development Programme is expected to support member Associations to professionalise their league organization and club development as well as provide long-term development of football.

READ MORE: Meet the youngest Ghanaian referee: 16-year-old Christopher Okpoti Adjei

An online meeting has been held between all three parties to discuss the project timelines, proposed objectives and action plan.

Mr. Anthony Sena Akoto has been appointed as the Project Manager for the Ghana team.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku joined the kick off meeting which included General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo; Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante; Premier League Management Committee Secretary Mark Addo and Club Licensing Manager Emmanuel Dasoberi, who are all members of the Project Team.

Other members of the team are Referees Manager Alex Kotey and Communications Director Henry Asante Twum.

The CAF team was led by Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, CAF Project Manager Muhammed Feizal Sidat and Zone Project Manager Balima Boureima whiles Clerc Marie, Kenny McLeod, Jos de Wit, Pasquier, Chris Milnes constituted the UEFA Project team.

Launched in 2017, the UEFA Assist programme seeks to provide assistance to other confederations and their member associations in order to develop and strengthen football across the globe.

This is Ghana’s third successful application for a UEFA Assist Programme following the earlier approval on the Player Pathway Assist Programme for Women’s Football and the UEFA Assist Infrastructure project under which Ghana received a Mini Van to assist Grassroots Football development.