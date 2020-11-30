In a Twitter post on Monday, the club shared photos of the new bus, while thanking the Vice President for his kind gesture.

“We are delighted to officially present to you our new team bus. We give special thanks to His Excellency the Vice President of Ghana @MBawumia for gifting us a new bus,” King Faisal tweeted.

The newly-unveiled bus has been named “Bawumia Jet” while the club’s slogan ‘Insha Allah” is boldly written on top of it.

Earlier this month, Dr. Bawumia revealed his plans to donate a bus to the team as his own way of supporting the cash-strapped Kumasi-based club.

King Faisal had previously petitioned Manhyia twice for a new bus after being force to rent a bus for their games on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the club currently lies bottom of the Ghana Premier League table with a single point from two games.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced ZAZ Produkte, a German sports clothing company as the official referee kit sponsor for a period of three football seasons.

The partnership which was led by Club Consult Africa, the local representative of the German firm, takes immediate effect from the 2020/2021 season that kicked off on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Under this partnership agreement, ZAZ Produkte through Club Consult Africa, will provide the GFA with referee kits each year for the duration of the contract.

The deal will ensure that Club Consult Africa makes available, referee shirts, shorts and socks during the three-year period.

Referees and assistant referees in the Premier League, the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League will benefit from the deal.

ZAZ Produkte is a company for sports clothing and all sort of gloves in Germany and has a manufacturing unit in Pakistan.

They are represented in Ghana by Club Consult Africa, a Sports Management Company with expertise in athlete management, representation, and consultancy.

In a letter to the GFA, ZAZ Produkte's Naveed Saroya stated: "We are delighted to thank you and your team for accepting our sponsorship (Referee Kits) and partnership. We assure you that our partnership will lead the football sports industry in Ghana to the new era and we will put our best efforts to develop sports industry through our clothing and sports equipment in Ghana and Africa. Thanking you once again for believing in our Company ZAZ Produkte.”

"We would like to thank you once again for your kind acceptance of our brand sponsorship in regards of referee kits through our representative Club Consult Africa (CCA),” the statement added