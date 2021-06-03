Video: King Promise 'forces' Hudson-Odoi to speak Twi as Chelsea star holidays in Ghana

On Wednesday, Hudson-Odoi touched down in Ghana for a vacation and was welcomed at the airport by King Promise.

The award-winning Ghanaian singer later shared a Snap chat video, where he forced the footballer to speak the Twi language.

Pulse Ghana

King Promise said “Akwaaba” to the winger, which means “welcome” in Twi and then asked the winger to also speak a bit of the local language.

Busily scrolling through his phone, the Chelsea player said “Gyai saa, gyai saa”, which translates as “stop that, stop that”, before they both burst into laughter.

The youngster was left out of England’s squad for Euro 2020 despite helping Chelsea to be crowned champions of Europe.

See video of Hudson-Odoi flexing his Twi below:

The Blues shocked the world by recording a narrow 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final of the Champions League last Saturday.

Kai Havertz’s first-half strike was enough to ensure Chelsea won their second Champions League title.

Hudson-Odoi didn’t feature in the final but played 37 matches for the Blues in all competitions, scoring five goals in the just-ended season.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Bismark Odoi, has since touched down in Ghana for the off-season.