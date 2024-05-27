ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

King Promise shows up on stage with footballer Hudson-Odoi at Pent Hall Week (Video)

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian artiste King Promise gave patrons a pleasant surprise when he showed up on stage with footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi at Pent Hall Week.

King Promise shows up on stage with footballer Hudson-Odoi at Pent Hall Week
King Promise shows up on stage with footballer Hudson-Odoi at Pent Hall Week

The singer was one of the musicians billed to perform at the annual event, which took place at the University of Ghana over the weekend.

Recommended articles

While performing his monster hit song “Terminator”, King Promise brought Hudson-Odoi on stage to partake in the performance.

The Nottingham Forest winger acted the part as he stepped on the stage to also display his dance skills to the delight of the cheering crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Promise is among the favourites to win this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, alongside Stonebwoy.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi is currently in Ghana for the off-season holidays after helping Nottingham Forest to avoid relegation.

The 23-year-old had a decent campaign with Forest, where he contributed eight goals and provided two assists in 35 matches.

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winger has, however, represented England at every level, starring for the country’s u16s, U17s, U18s, U19s, U21s and the Three Lions.

Despite already playing three times for England, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to play for Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi is still on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who are ready to open their doors to him should he change his mind.

Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch
Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the footballer is a very good friend of King Promise and has often supported Ghanaian artistes at their concerts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, he was present at the Ghana Party in the Park event held in North London to support the artistes billed to perform.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus scores goal of the season contender with overhead kick against Man City

‘Goal of the season contender’ - Kudus scores spectacular overhead kick against Man City

Mohammed Kudus: There’s more to come from me

Mohammed Kudus: There’s more to come from me

French journalist shares amazing transformation of himself and Andre Ayew from 2013

‘2013 & 2024’ - French Journalist shares amazing transformation of himself and Andre Ayew

Leverkusen vs Atalanta: Jeremie Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah chase Europa League glory

Jeremie Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah chase Europa League glory with Leverkusen