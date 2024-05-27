King Promise shows up on stage with footballer Hudson-Odoi at Pent Hall Week (Video)

While performing his monster hit song “Terminator”, King Promise brought Hudson-Odoi on stage to partake in the performance.

The Nottingham Forest winger acted the part as he stepped on the stage to also display his dance skills to the delight of the cheering crowd.

King Promise is among the favourites to win this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, alongside Stonebwoy.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi is currently in Ghana for the off-season holidays after helping Nottingham Forest to avoid relegation.

The 23-year-old had a decent campaign with Forest, where he contributed eight goals and provided two assists in 35 matches.

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

The winger has, however, represented England at every level, starring for the country’s u16s, U17s, U18s, U19s, U21s and the Three Lions.

Despite already playing three times for England, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to play for Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi is still on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who are ready to open their doors to him should he change his mind.

Meanwhile, the footballer is a very good friend of King Promise and has often supported Ghanaian artistes at their concerts.

