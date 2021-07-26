Video: Partey, Hudson-Odoi show love to Ghanaian artistes at ‘Ghana Party in the Park’

Among the artistes present were Sarkodie, Amerado, Sefa, Mr Drew, Yaw Togg, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar and Kwabena Kwabena.

Arsenal midfielder Partey presented signed jerseys to each of the musicians, while wishing them well for the event.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi did not only grace the event but also stepped on stage with King Promise.

The 20-year-old took the opportunity to throw some caps into the crowd, which was largely dominated by Ghanaians in the diaspora.

Hudson-Odoi recently spent some time in Ghana and took steps to fraternise with the locals and meet some key people.

The forward has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

There have been talks of a possible nationality switch for the Chelsea winger, who has already played three times for England.