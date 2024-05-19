KofCity FC host reps from Dutch giants AZ Alkmaar during Ghana visit

Isaac Darko, the President of KofCity FC, described the visit of the Dutch side as positive, insisting a potential collaboration is being explored.

Pulse Ghana

"Representatives from the renowned Dutch football club AZ Alkmaar headed by Francisco Rubio Fernandez recently paid a visit to us to explore potential collaboration opportunities," the club stated on X (formerly Twitter).

"The visit is aimed to assess our project and discuss ways in which both clubs could extend support and establish a potential partnership.

"During the visit, the rep from the Dutch club donated AZ Alkmaar jerseys to us, and also engaged with key stakeholders and observed firsthand the progress and potential of the football initiatives in KofCity."

In recent years, Ghanaian clubs are beginning to partner clubs abroad, with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko having done it in the past.