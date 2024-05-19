The Koforidua-based Ghanaian club discussed potential partnerships and exchange programmes with AZ Alkmaar as part its vision to develop young talents.
KofCity FC host reps from Dutch giants AZ Alkmaar during Ghana visit
Ghanaian lower-tier side, KofCity FC hosted representatives of Dutch side AZ Alkmaar during their visit to Ghana.
Recommended articles
Isaac Darko, the President of KofCity FC, described the visit of the Dutch side as positive, insisting a potential collaboration is being explored.
"Representatives from the renowned Dutch football club AZ Alkmaar headed by Francisco Rubio Fernandez recently paid a visit to us to explore potential collaboration opportunities," the club stated on X (formerly Twitter).
"The visit is aimed to assess our project and discuss ways in which both clubs could extend support and establish a potential partnership.
"During the visit, the rep from the Dutch club donated AZ Alkmaar jerseys to us, and also engaged with key stakeholders and observed firsthand the progress and potential of the football initiatives in KofCity."
In recent years, Ghanaian clubs are beginning to partner clubs abroad, with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko having done it in the past.
Hearts signed a partnership deal with Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati in 2021, while Kotoko have also had partnership deals with English sides Sunderland and Southampton recently.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh