ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Kofi Amoah had no respect, he didn’t think I deserved $35,000 salary’ – Kwasi Appiah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah has hit out at Dr. Kofi Amoah for trying to reduce his salary when he (Dr. Amoah) was president of the Normalisation Committee.

‘Kofi Amoah has no respect, he didn’t think I deserved $35,000 salary’ – Kwasi Appiah
‘Kofi Amoah has no respect, he didn’t think I deserved $35,000 salary’ – Kwasi Appiah

Appiah was appointed for a second stint in charge of the Black Stars in 2017, a year before Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé led to the suspension of all football activities in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Dr. Amoah was, therefore, put in charge of a Normalisation Committee to oversee the running of Ghana football at the time.

Then on a $35,000 monthly salary, Appiah didn’t particularly enjoy a cordial relationship with Dr. Amoah, with the pair disagreeing on a number of issues.

Dr Kofi Amoah
Dr Kofi Amoah Pulse Ghana

Appiah ultimately left his post after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when his contract expired.

Opening up on his time as Ghana coach, the 62-year-old said Dr. Amoah had no respect for him and felt he didn’t deserve his salary.

“He threatened to sack me but I told him I am not afraid of being sacked. Those threats, I have heard them several times but I’m not the type that those threats get to me,” Appiah said on Joy Prime.

“He had a conversation with me about my contract and he was thinking of reducing my salary, but I told him look, you can’t reduce my salary, then he should take the job."

former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah
former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah ece-auto-gen

He added: “He thought I didn’t deserve the [$35,000] salary I was on and when you do that, you are disrespecting whoever you are dealing with. His posture even showed that he had no respect.”

Appiah is aiming to manage the Black Stars for a third time after applying for the vacant job.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Insults and criticisms made me stronger – Asamoah Gyan

    Insults and criticisms made me stronger – Asamoah Gyan

  • ‘Kofi Amoah has no respect, he didn’t think I deserved $35,000 salary’ – Kwasi Appiah

    ‘Kofi Amoah had no respect, he didn’t think I deserved $35,000 salary’ – Kwasi Appiah

  • Kwasi Appiah: I’m more qualified for Black Stars job

    Kwasi Appiah: I’m more qualified for Black Stars job

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Kwame Opoku: One-month salary in Algeria can take care of you for whole year

Kwame Opoku: One-month salary in Algeria can take care of you for whole year

‘There is juju in football, mallam goals exist’ – Asamoah Gyan

‘There is juju in football, mallam goals exist’ – Asamoah Gyan

CHAN 2022: Ghana awarded 3 points, 3 goals due to Morocco pull-out

CHAN 2022: Ghana awarded 3 points, 3 goals due to Morocco pull-out