‘Kofi Amoah had no respect, he didn’t think I deserved $35,000 salary’ – Kwasi Appiah

Dr. Amoah was, therefore, put in charge of a Normalisation Committee to oversee the running of Ghana football at the time.

Then on a $35,000 monthly salary, Appiah didn’t particularly enjoy a cordial relationship with Dr. Amoah, with the pair disagreeing on a number of issues.

Appiah ultimately left his post after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when his contract expired.

Opening up on his time as Ghana coach, the 62-year-old said Dr. Amoah had no respect for him and felt he didn’t deserve his salary.

“He threatened to sack me but I told him I am not afraid of being sacked. Those threats, I have heard them several times but I’m not the type that those threats get to me,” Appiah said on Joy Prime.

“He had a conversation with me about my contract and he was thinking of reducing my salary, but I told him look, you can’t reduce my salary, then he should take the job."

He added: “He thought I didn’t deserve the [$35,000] salary I was on and when you do that, you are disrespecting whoever you are dealing with. His posture even showed that he had no respect.”