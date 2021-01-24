Current form

Kotoko

The Porcupine Warriors are 3rd on the league log with 16 points.

They have won 4, drawn 4 and lost 1 in 9 games.

The 23 times champions of Ghana have won 2, drawn 1 and lost 1 in 4 home league games this season.

Kotoko last lost at home against Great Olympics on matchday 3 in December 17, 2020.

Asante Kotoko last league game this season was against Dwarfs in the midweek in an outstanding fixture and they edged the Cape Coasters 0-1.

Kwame Opoku is Asante Kotoko’s marksman with six league games.

Aduana Stars

The Dormaa lads are 8th on the league log, with 13 points.

Aduana Stars have won 3, drawn 4 and lost 2.

The 2010 Ghana league champions are yet to earn a point on the road this season: They have drawn 2 and lost 2.

Aduana Stars last won an away league game in October, 2017, when they thrashed Bolga All Stars 1-4 on matchday 28.

The Ogya boys piped Legon Cities 2-1 on matchday 9 at Dormaa. It was their last league game this season.

Yahaya Mohammed is the leading top scorer for Aduana Stars with five goals this season.

Head to head

They have played each other 16 times in the Ghana Premier League since the 2009-2010 season when Aduana Stars made their debut.

Aduana Stars have have won 5, drawn 7 and lost 4 against Asante Kotoko in the 16 meetings.

However, they are yet to win at the home of the Porcupine Warriors in 8 visits: The Dormaa lads have drawn 4 and lost 4.

Asante Kotoko have won 2, drawn 2 and lost 1 in their last 5 games against Aduana Stars in all competitions (both official and unofficial)

Total= 16

Kotoko wins = 4

Aduana wins= 5

Draws = 7

At Kotoko’s home

Total= 8

Kotoko wins = 4

Aduana wins= 0

Draws = 4

Official league meetings

2009/10

Round 12 [Dec 27]

Kotoko 1-0 Aduana Stars

[Daniel Nii Adjei 92]

Round 19 [Feb 21]

Aduana Stars 1-0 Kotoko

[Nurudeen Ali 60]

2010/2011

Round 10 [Nov 7]

Aduana Stars 2-0 Asante Kotoko

Round 21[Mar 12]

Asante Kotoko 3-0 Aduana Stars

[Frank Boateng 27, Daniel Nii Adjei 75, Stephen Oduro 86]

2011/2012

Matchday 13

08-Jan-12

Asante Kotoko 0 - 0 Aduana Stars

Matchday 18

29.02. 15:00

Aduana Stars 0 - 0 Asante Kotoko

2012-13

Round 4 [Oct 24]

Aduana Stars 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Round 27 [May 19]

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Aduana Stars

2013-14

Round 1 [Sep 15]

Asante Kotoko 2-1 Aduana Stars

Round 30 [Jun 4]

Aduana Stars 2-0 Asante Kotoko

2014-15

Round 1

[Jan 18]

Aduana 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Round 30 [Sep 13]

Asante Kotoko 4-0 Aduana

2015-16

Round 6

[Apr 3]

Aduana 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Round 25 [Aug 17]

Asante Kotoko 0-0 Aduana

2017

Round 13 [Apr 26]

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Aduana

Matchday 18

[Jun 12]

Aduana 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Unofficial league meetings

03/06/18

Asante Kotoko SC 2-1 Aduana Stars

2019

Normalisation Committee Special Competition Tier 1

Round 1

[Mar 30]

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Aduana

Round 14

[May 23]

Aduana 1-1 Asante Kotoko

19/02/20

Aduana Stars 1-0 Asante Kotoko SC

Last 5 games

Kotoko win = 2

Aduana win= 1

Draws = 2