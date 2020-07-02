The two clubs have been chosen by the GFA because they won the Normalisation Committee (NC) Special Competition tier 1 and tier 2 organised by the Normalisation Committee in 2019.

Asante Kotoko the winners of the NC Special Competition tier 1 has been handed the ticket to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League, while Ashanti Gold winners of the tier 2 competition will participate in the CAF Confederation Cup.

It would be recalled that the GFA on Tuesday decided to cancel the 2019-2020 Ghana Premier league and all other competitions under their supervision because of the COVID-19 outbreaks

A statement from the GFA said, “the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has taken a decision to cancel the 2019/20 football season following a marathon meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

“Accordingly, all records associated with the season has been expunged but fines accrued must be honoured by clubs. There shall also be no demotion and promotion,” it stated.

The League season had been on suspension since March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the Executive Council would meet on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to discuss all issues relating to the next football season and Congress