‘Our CEO!’ – Kotoko backs Nana Yaw Amponsah despite GFA’s 5-year ban

This follows the club’s decision to withdraw from the second-tier league and all other competitions organised by the GFA – a decision that was ultimately rescinded.

In a statement released by the Disciplinary Committee of the FA, the country’s football governing body said the club was found guilty of misconduct.

The FA also announced that aside from the five-year ban imposed on the club, all of its shareholders and directors have also been banned from all football-related activities for the same period.

Nana Yaw Amponsah is believed to be a Director of the Division One club, which he used to chair before becoming Kotoko’s CEO.

Although that is yet to be confirmed or denied, the Porcupine Warriors took to Twitter to back their CEO after the ruling.

Kotoko’s Twitter handle posted a photo of the young football administrator, accompanied by a short message which read: “Our CEO.”

It would be recalled that, on June 7, 2021, Phar Rangers announced that they were pulling out of all competitions organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The club, which used to be chaired by Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, also declared themselves defunct.

However, a few days later, the management of the Division One side rescinded its decision to pull out of all competitions.

However, the GFA in a statement said the club and its officials needed to be severely punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The effects of the misconduct on all stakeholders cannot be quantified and should not be lost on all who are interested in the growth of the game.