Asante Kotoko needed a late minute goal to beat Ivorian side San Pedro in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The game was rained-off on Sunday after first half had failed to produce a goal.

According to the rules governing the game, “the match will resume at the minute where it was interrupted (instead of being replayed in it’s entirely), and with the same score.

“The match will resume with the same players on the field and the same available substitution when the game was interrupted

In the replay, foreign import Naby Keita scored the only goal of the game from the spot kick in 90th minute to hand Asante Kotoko a vital home win ahead of the first half.

Asante Kotoko controlled and pressed for a win throughout the second 45 minutes of the game, but they fluffed their lines on several occasions.

The Porcupine Warriors were disallowed a goal scored by Richard Arthur o

Naby Keita

n the 64th minute.

However, the deadlock was finally broken in the dying embers of the game after Songne Yacouba was fouled inside the box and Naby Keita stepped up to slot home the resultant penalty call.

Asante Kotoko will face San Pedro in the reverse fixture this weekend in Ivory Coast.