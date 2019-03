But the 2018/19 CAF Confederation campaigners did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

A statement posted on the club's Twitter account on Saturday read: ''We announce the signing of a three-year sponsorship deal with Royce Energy Drink...Details soon.''

The Porcupine Warriors are preparing to play Nkana FC on Sunday in the return leg in Group C.

Kotoko are in need of a win to revive their campaign of progressing from the Group stage after losing 3-1 last Sunday in Kitwe.