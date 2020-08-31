Kwame Eugene beat off competition from Sarkodie , Kofi Kinata, Diana Hamilton, and a couple other artistes to win the Artiste of the Year at the VGMA.

Several people have congratulated Kwame Eugene for emerging as the Artiste of the Year and Asante Kotoko have joined the tall list of people and institutions who have eulogized the young musician for his impeccable feat.

The club tweeted; "HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to our fan @KuamiEugene for winning the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year. #AKSC #AriseLetsBuild #KumApem #RockStar"

The talented musician nicknamed the Rockstar has openly voiced out his affection for the Porcupine Warriors declaring that he is a fan of the 23 times champions of Ghana.

He even celebrated Kotoko after their famous victory against Hearts of Oak in Accra this year by visiting the dressing room of the Kumasi giants and also posed for a picture with the club’s 16-year-old Mathew Anim Cudjoe who excelled in the game.