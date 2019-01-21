Kumasi Asante Kotoko qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup 5-3 on aggregate in the final elimination stage of the competition.

The Kumasi giants have had previous encounters with Al Hilal and Nkana Red Devils in the past, but they have been paired with Zesco United for the first time.

In 2004, Kumasi Asante Kotoko were drawn in the same group with Al Hilal in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The two times champions of Ghana qualified for the final at the expense of the Sudanse, but they lost the epic final against their rivals Hearts of Oak.

Asante Kotoko last played in the final of the group stage of the Africa inter club competition in 2008.

However, they finished at the bottom of the group that had Etoile du Sahel, Al Merreikh and JS Kabylie.

Kotoko will open their campaign at Sudanese side Al Hilal in Omdurman on 3 February.