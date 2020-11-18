Fabio Gama has been the biggest thing that has happened to the Ghana Premier League, after Asamoah Gyan who returned to the Ghanaian topflight league following 17 years of his career abroad.

However, the former Brazilian star missed the start of the season because he wasn't available.

Gama was expected to arrive on Monday afternoon from Ethiopia, but he missed the flight.

Enthusiastic Asante Kotoko fans Kotokho who went to welcome him at the Kotoka International Airport left stranded. It is understood he failed to communicate to the management of the club because of internet issues.

Fabio Gama finally arrived in Ghana and he was transported to Kumasi to start life at Kumasi Asante.

The Brazilian attended his first training session on Tuesday.

And usual of the fans of the Porcupine Warriors, they mobbed him at their training grounds at Adako Jachie and hoisted a banner with the inscription welcome to Kumerica.

Fabio Gama on his first day at training was accompanied by his son and the duo exhibited high quality skills.

It appears his little boy is a born footballer, since his touches and ball control shows much promise.

Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw on Sunday against Techiman Eleven Wonders on matchday of the Ghana Premier League.

However, Gama who missed the first game is expected to make his debut in the upcoming weekend when the Kumasi giants take on Berekum Chelsea at Berekum.

Berekum Chelsea also held Legon Cities to a one all draw at the Accra Sports Stadium