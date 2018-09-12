Kotoko hammer Kampala City Council 6-0

news

On 12 September, 1982, Ghanaian giants demolished their Ugandan counterparts in the Africa inter clubs competitions.

Exactly 36 years today, Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated Kampala City Council 6-0 at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

Opoku Afriyie started the wallop with three minutes into the game, before he doubled their lead in the 27 minute.

Afriyie registered a hat-trick in the 53 minute, before John Bannerman increased the tally in the 66 minute.

Opoku Nti added his name on the scoresheet and Francis Kumi completed the onslaught in the 89 minute.

The hat-trick registered by Opoku Afriyie was the last by Kotoko in African inter club competitions.

The results was the highest victory by the Porcupine Warriors in Africa, but they broke the record after a 7-0 win over Sony Ela Nguema in 2013.