It was reportedly announced that Asante Kotoko had signed Adingrah Mousa following his arrival in the country some few weeks ago.

Nana Aba Anamoah took to her Twitter handle to make fun of Adingrah after Asante Kotoko tweeted a photo of the giant striker and one of their officials.

"Kotoko basically signed a dance hall artiste," after Kotoko posted a photo of Adingrah Moussa and one of their officials.

Asante Kotoko expressed disappointment at Nana Aba Anamoah for the troll directed at their player. "At least, show some little respect to the player for he is also human, and has the same rights as you do over your make-up," they wrote in reply to Nana Aba Anamoah's retweet of their original post.

However, Adingrah’s appointment has been terminated a few days following the announcement of his capture by the club.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko, winner of the Normalisation Committee Tier 1 Competition have been drawn against Kano Pillars of Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup.

But they have lost some of their key players who were instrumental when the club reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, namely Kwame Bonsu, Amos Frimpong, whereas Songne Yacouba is on the verge of sealing a deal.

They are making efforts to bring onboard new players to make them competitive in Africa in the 2019-20 CAF Champions League.