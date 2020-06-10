Members of the newly-constituted board officially held their first meeting on Tuesday at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

The tasks of the board were read out by Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, Kofi Badu, on behalf of life patron and owner of the club, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Kofi Badu said the board has been directed to form a women’s team and expand its fold to accommodate other sports like table tennis, boxing and athletics.

“Kotoko has the task now of responding to FIFA’s directive to open its doors to women’s football, also to expand beyond football to embrace other sports such as boxing, athletics, tennis, table tennis, always bearing in mind sports that offer our young men and women the possibilities for professional careers,” he said.

Manhyia’s Chief of Staff further revealed that, the board is expected to work towards developing the Adako-Jachie field into one of the best sports complexes on the continent.

He said preparations must also be made to ensure that the Porcupine Warriors move into their own stadium within the shortest possible time.

“While implementing the academy and training facility complex, you should begin preparations for Kotoko’s own stadium within the shortest possible time.

“No doubt the Baba Yara Stadium has been a useful home for Kotoko and will continue to be so. However, going forward, it makes economic sense for the club to own its stadium even if some category of matches will continue to be played at the national stadium,” he added.

Kotoko’s new 9-member board is chaired by Dr. Kwame Kyei. The other members are Joseph Yaw Adu, Jude Arthur, Kwamina Ansah, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Baffour Kwame Kusi, Alhaji Abu Lamin and Mr Kwasi Osei Ofori.