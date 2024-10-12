Kotoko report 2 Sudanese players who ‘ran away’ from team hotel to U.S. police

In a statement released on Saturday, 12th October, Asante Kotoko expressed its regret over the situation, confirming that law enforcement authorities in the U.S. have been officially notified, and efforts are underway to locate the missing players.

“Asante Kotoko SC regrets to inform our supporters and the public that two players, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, both Sudanese nationals, are currently missing from the camp. The players left the team’s hotel without permission on Friday, 11th October 2024, and all efforts to contact or locate them have been unsuccessful. The club has officially notified law enforcement authorities in the United States and is cooperating fully to ensure their safe return. We urge our supporters to remain calm as we work with the relevant authorities,” the club’s statement read.

The disappearance has sparked concern, especially given that the team was in the U.S. for the much-anticipated friendly match at Audi Field as part of Ghana Week DC 2024, an annual celebration showcasing Ghana’s rich culture. The match, organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, is meant to be the highlight of the event.

The players’ sudden disappearance has cast a shadow over the friendly match, which is still scheduled to take place despite the incident. According to reports, CCTV footage revealed that Yagoub and Mohamed sneaked out of the hotel and were picked up by a car, further deepening concerns over their whereabouts.

The Sudanese duo was part of a contingent of nine players and five officials who departed for the U.S. on 9th October 2024. Due to visa issues faced by some members of the team, Asante Kotoko's original 32-man squad was reduced to 18. In response to the smaller squad size, the club agreed to team up with a Ghanaian select side based in the U.S. for the match.

Asante Kotoko’s management has expressed shock and disappointment over the situation, with the club now collaborating with local authorities and the Ghanaian embassy in the U.S. to locate the missing players.

This incident echoes previous cases in international sport where athletes have absconded during overseas trips, leaving their teams and officials scrambling to resolve the situation. For now, Asante Kotoko has called for calm as efforts continue to safely return the players to the team’s camp.

