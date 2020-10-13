Abalora has been unattached since his deal with Tanzanian outfit Azam run out.

He was however, handed a call-up by Black Stars coach CK Akonnor for Ghana’s friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

Abalora was left on the bench against Mali as Ghana suffered a 0-3 mauling, but he was given the nod to be in post and he impressed in the Black Stars 5-1 victory over Asian champions Qatar on Monday.

Just a day after Razak Abalora's superb performance in post for the Black Stars Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of the Razak Abalora.

He will compete with captain Felix Annan and Kwame Baah for the number one spot.

Abalora was a key figure for the West African Football Academy (WAFA) as they finished runners in the 2017 Ghana Premier League

Kotoko are looking to build a formidable squad ahead of the coming season.

Kotoko will be competing in three competitions - Caf Champions League, Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.