The news of Baakoh’s absence was disclosed to the press by head coach of Asante Kotoko at the post-match press conference of 3-0 victory over Nkana FC.

The Porcupine Warriors went on rampage and defeated their Zambian opponents 3-0, courtesy of goals from Abdul Fatawu, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Martin Antwi.

Maxwell Baakoh who has been instrumental throughout Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign had no part to play in the victory and CK Akonnor has explained why the winger missed the tie.

“Maxwell Baakoh is injured and he will be out for sometime. He has been playing with the injury for sometime now. But he aggravated it during our final session.”

“He will be out for about 12 weeks to 6 months. Depending on whether he will undergo a surgery.l or not. We will have to wait and see.”

He has netted two goals in their Confederations Cup campaign so far.