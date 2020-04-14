The rankings were done taking into consideration the followers, likes and subscribers to the club's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, LinkedIn and YouTube pages or channels.

Asante Kotoko have across all digital platforms 402,000 followings, while Hearts of Oak are just a place behind the Porcupine Warriors sitting at the 28th position with a total of 382,000 followers from their six digital communities.

The Porcupine Warriors are ranked 27th on the list of top 30 clubs with the most following on social media, with Hearts of Oak lying 28th on the list.

Asante Kotoko for some time now have been doing so well on the field of play, having consistently participated in the African inter-club competitions, whereas Hearts of Oak last represented Ghana in continental football in 2015 and this might have contributed to the increase in the social media following of the former.

Hearts of Oak had been leading Asante Kotoko in the rankings for years.