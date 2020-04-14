The La Liga like other leagues in the world has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Spain is one of the countries which have been hit so hard by the deadly virus, with over 100,000 cases.

Thomas Partey who is in the Spanish capital has been in quarantine as instructed by the club, yet he won’t let that limit his ability to do what he likes doing on the field, but this time around he improvised by engaging in a foot basket.

He delightfully scored from a long ranger.

A lot of footballers shared several videos of showing off their skills or doing something special with a toilet roll in the early weeks of the Coronavirus pandemic which forced many people to enter into quarantine.

Thomas Partey, didn’t display his skills with a toilet roll, though it has still generated some sort of fan and it could be classified as part of the Stay At Home Challenge.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Atletico Madrid are planning of selling Thomas Partey to reduce the financial burden on the club currently due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Black Stars midfielder has been in a stellar form this season and has been very influential in the campaign of the Madrid side.