There were widespread media speculations that the forward’s entourage was against the player moving to Algeria but the player is said to have signed his contract already with the North African giants.

The deal is said to be a four-and-half-year contract which will is worth over 500,000 euros.

The prolific frontman had until Wednesday to decide whether to join the North African side or turn down the move, but has now put pen to paper to begin a fresh chapter in his career.

USM Alger will however give the player the needed time to be in the Black Stars camp, due to his inclusion ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome.

Then, he will jet off to join his new club. Poku will also have in his possession a personal car and other player incentives as part of the deal.

He has struck the back of the net on eight occasions for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Kwame Poku joined Asante Kotoko in February 2020 from Ghanaian division one side Nkoranza Warriors.