Kroos says 'not good' World Cup in Qatar as Germany team protest again

"They have no medical coverage and there is a certain amount of violence against these workers.
"These are points which are completely unacceptable."
On Wednesday, the German national team unveiled a banner reading "Wir sind 30!" (We are 30) in black-red-gold lettering, referring to the United Nations' 30-point declaration of Human Rights before playing North Macedonia.
The protest was applauded by Fritz Keller, the president of the German Football Association, who was watching from the stands in Duisburg.
It was the third straight World Cup qualifier where the Germans protested with Kroos absent as he recovers from a groin injury.
Before Sunday's 1-0 away win over Romania, the Germans briefly reversed their shirts, with each playing number referring to one of the Human Rights.