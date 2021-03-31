Kroos says 'not good' World Cup in Qatar as Germany team protest again

Last Thursday, the German team revealed T-shirts which spelt out "Human Rights" before their 3-0 win over Iceland.

The Netherlands, Belgium and Norway have also all protested by wearing T-shirts with messages such as "Human Rights" or "Football supports change" before World Cup qualifiers over the last week.

Several players confirmed the protests were aimed at Qatar.

Qatar has faced criticisms for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for the 2022 World Cup, with campaigners accusing employers of exploitation and forcing labourers to work in dangerous conditions.

Qatari authorities insist they have done more than any country in the region to improve worker welfare.