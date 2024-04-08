Kudus, Andre Ayew congratulate Inaki Williams for winning Copa del Rey

The Basque club drew 1-1 with Mallorca in regulation and extra time before coasting to a 4-2 victory in the ensuing penalty shootout on Saturday.

The result saw Inaki and his younger brother Nico lift the Copa del Rey with Athletic Bilbao – the club’s first in 40 years.

In the aftermath of the game, Inaki took to Instagram to celebrate the trophy win with the caption “Dream Unlocked.”

Several Ghanaian footballers, including Kudus, Andre Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Mubarak Wakaso, Gideon Mensah and Joseph Aidoo, all flooded the comments section to congratulate him.

Ahead of the Copa del Rey final, the Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, had reaffirmed their ties to Ghana by both having a bowl of fufu.

A video shared on Inaki’s Instagram page showed the forward and his younger brother feasting on fufu and soup in their home.

“You’re about to eat fufu… with groundnut soup. Rasta man,” Inaki jovially said in the video before zooming into the fufu and soup filled with chicken wings.

The Williams brothers have Ghanaian parents, although Inaki chose to represent the Black Stars while Nico plays for Spain.