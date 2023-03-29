Kudus cannot represent Ghana at the U-23 AFCON – Ibrahim Tanko

The 22-year-old was born on August 2, 2000, a date just outside the Confederation of African Football’s January 1, 2001 or later cut point.

Ibrahim Tanko ruled out the possibility of having Kudus in his squad but revealed he is open to adding other quality players to the team for the Olympic qualifying tournament.

“I think Kudus cannot play in U-23 AFCON but we are looking at inviting good and quality players to come and help us,” he said after the game.

“If only it’s a FIFA date; I think it’s the end of the season so we will have more of them.”

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, was also hopeful Mohammed Kudus could make the Black Meteors squad to boost their Olympic Games qualification chances, but he is ineligible.

“I think we have a very good squad. Likely, we will have the tournament at the end of the season,” he told Asempa FM.

Pulse Ghana

“If we are able to get all our U-23 players who are still available; from Kudus to Kamaldeen, Abdul Salis, Afena-Gyan and all players who play for the Black Stars, [we could qualify for the Olympic Games].”

In a recent interview, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton said Ghana is lucky to have a player like Mohammed Kudus.

“We are fortunate to have Mohammed Kudus; we all know that. We’ve actually been planning on a few positions, and in the last few games, he’s been at the right-hand side,” Hughton told Supersport.

“I think he is a player who can play in the attacking midfield. If he could play on either flank, I think he would be better on the right than the left. He is also playing in a strong team that generally has more possession than the opposition.”

“We are fortunate to have him. Whether he is coming on from the bench or starting role, I think we have a lot of flexibility on the way he can play.”