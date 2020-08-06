Kudus who turned 20 this week joined Ajax Amsterdam from Nordsjaelland for a fee of 9 million euros to fill the big shoes left behind by Morocco international Hakim Ziyech.

READ MORE: Southampton signs Mohammed Salisu for £10.9million

Mohammed has earned plaudits from analysts of the beautiful game as the next big thing in football.

Former Ajax scout Olsen is the latest to compliment Kudus Mohammed and he has likened his abilities to 4 times UEFA Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf who happened to play for the Dutch giants before his rise to stardom.

“One of the greatest talents in Denmark. It is a boy with so much quality”, Olsen told De Telegraaf.

“Technically very good, and very fast. I have often seen him at work with Henk Veldmate (chief scout of Ajax). He is also very enthusiastic.”

“Kudus can play in all positions in midfield anyway, but in the front, he can also play in the striker or on the right.

"That makes him so interesting. He looks a bit like a young Clarence Seedorf, although I don't like comparing players with other players. Kudus is ultimately just Kudus,” he added.

Kudus made 28 appearances across all competitions, registering 12 goals and one assist in the process for FC Nordsjaelland.

Kudus will make his training debut on Tuesday.