Kudus Mohammed wins Dutch title with Ajax

Kudus came on in the second half to replace Ryan Gravenberch, as goals from Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Devyne Rensch and Davy Klaassen sealed a comfortable win.

Sunday’s victory saw Ajax win their 35th league title, having opened up an insurmountable 14-point lead over second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

This is Kudus’ second major trophy since joining the Dutch club, after winning the KNVB Cup last month.

The Ghanaian moved to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020 in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.

Kudus, however, suffered a setback after getting injured during his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool.