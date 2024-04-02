ADVERTISEMENT
Players copying my goal celebration will have to start paying taxes – Kudus

Emmanuel Ayamga

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has joked that players copying his iconic goal celebration will soon have to start paying taxes.

The 23-year-old has made a great start to life in the Premier League since swapping Ajax Amsterdam for East London last year.

Kudus has also been scoring for fun and was once again on the score sheet during the Hammers’ 4-3 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Anytime he scores, though, he’d run to the advertising board facing the West Ham faithful, sit on it and fold his arms.

It is an iconic goal celebration that is fast catching on and has already been noticed by some of the player and fans on social media.

"I just thought about something out of the box and then some other people followed it up. Now there’s a conversation about whose is better. I’ll have to come up with another juice and put more spices in the tin. It’s all about resting after scoring a goal,” Kudus told the Guardian.

"There’s no deeper meaning. I just see it as entertainment, something to make people happy and worth the ticket that they bought. I’m still just having fun in the playground…They’re allowed to do it. But soon they will have to start paying taxes."

Kudus has been involved in 17 goals in all competitions (12 goals and five assists) for West Ham this season.

