Kudus shoots down reports that his high demands are delaying Brighton move

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has poured cold water on reports suggesting his agent made demands that put off Brighton from signing him.

Kudus has been in the news in recent weeks after being mooted as a transfer target of Premier League clubs Brighton, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The former Nordsjaelland playmaker has also recently been linked to Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United.

Mohammed Kudus' reaction on Twitter Pulse Ghana

A report from Dutch outlet Voetball International, which was reshared by the Twitter account @TheEuropeanLad, had suggested the Ghanaian’s demands were holding off his move to Brighton.

According to the report, Ajax and the Seagulls agreed a fee, only for Kudus’ entourage to return with fresh demands that made the English club feel cheated.

“Kudus’ entourage is difficult to negotiate with, so far no club has been able to accept their demands. There was a principle agreement between Ajax & Brighton until Kudus’ management came with more demands with made Brighton feel cheated on,” the report said.

However, reacting to this, the 23-year-old quoted the tweet and said the reports were “capping” while also describing them as “bullshit!”

Watch: Mohammed Kudus puts smile on young fan’s face by gifting him match ball Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Kudus made the day of a young Ajax fan when he spotted him in the stands and gifted him a branded ball.

The Ghana international extended the kind gesture to the young boy during Ajax’s presentation of their squad to the fans last week.

Kudus, who maintained his no.20 shirt, came out with an Ajax-branded ball and bounced it a couple of times before giving it to the young fan, who was elated by the footballer’s gesture.

Despite being the subject of transfer speculation, he started and scored in Ajax’s 4-1 win against Heracles Almelo in their opening Eredivisie game of the season.

