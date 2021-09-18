Kumasi Asante Kotoko part ways with coach Mariano Barreto

The former Ghanaian coach signed for the Kumasi based club in March in 2021 to replace Maxwell Konadu.

However, he has been on a collision course with the club recently. Barreto said in an interview that Kotoko is no more a big club.

“I know Asante Kotoko fans won’t be happy with this but I must say it,” he said concerning the club’s decline.

“Asante Kotoko is only a big name and not a big team because they lack so many things a big team should be having.”

“A big team should be having their own physiotherapy room, a strong youth team, philosophy, video room amongst other infrastructure.”