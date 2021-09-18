In a post on social media, the Porcupine Warriors said both parties have mutually agreed to part ways.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko part ways with coach Mariano Barreto
Ghanaian Premier League club Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced that it has parted ways with its Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto.
The former Ghanaian coach signed for the Kumasi based club in March in 2021 to replace Maxwell Konadu.
However, he has been on a collision course with the club recently. Barreto said in an interview that Kotoko is no more a big club.
“I know Asante Kotoko fans won’t be happy with this but I must say it,” he said concerning the club’s decline.
“Asante Kotoko is only a big name and not a big team because they lack so many things a big team should be having.”
“A big team should be having their own physiotherapy room, a strong youth team, philosophy, video room amongst other infrastructure.”
Kotoko fell to Elmina Sharks on the final day of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season following a 1-0 defeat.
