RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kumasi Asante Kotoko part ways with coach Mariano Barreto

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ghanaian Premier League club Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced that it has parted ways with its Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto.

Kotoko is no longer a big team – Mariano Barreto
Kotoko is no longer a big team – Mariano Barreto

In a post on social media, the Porcupine Warriors said both parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

Recommended articles

The former Ghanaian coach signed for the Kumasi based club in March in 2021 to replace Maxwell Konadu.

However, he has been on a collision course with the club recently. Barreto said in an interview that Kotoko is no more a big club.

‘Terrible Dawu pitch not fit to host league matches’ – Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto
‘Terrible Dawu pitch not fit to host league matches’ – Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto Pulse Ghana

“I know Asante Kotoko fans won’t be happy with this but I must say it,” he said concerning the club’s decline.

“Asante Kotoko is only a big name and not a big team because they lack so many things a big team should be having.”

“A big team should be having their own physiotherapy room, a strong youth team, philosophy, video room amongst other infrastructure.”

Kotoko fell to Elmina Sharks on the final day of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season following a 1-0 defeat.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Paul Pogba performs with Burna Boy just hours after starring for Manchester United

Watch: Paul Pogba performs with Burna Boy just hours after starring for Manchester United

BREAKING: CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach

BREAKING: CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach

‘I want nothing to do with him’ – KP Boateng distances himself from brother Jerome

‘I want nothing to do with him’ – KP Boateng distances himself from brother Jerome

CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars boss to get $275,000 payout after being sacked

CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars boss to get $275,000 payout after being sacked