Italy was one of the countries that was heavily hit by the Coronavirus and as a result of that entered into lockdown for several months to help contain the spread of the disease, so most people in the European country were confined in their room for a long time.

Kwadwo Asamoah took advantage of the lockdown to grow his hair and after the lockdown restriction was eased he returned to training at Inter Milan in his new ‘afro hair’ looks

On Thursday, he posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: Working hard under the rain! ?????????? @inter #Training #Smile #Team #Appiano.’’

His new hairstyle attracted a comment from Russia-based Muniru Sulley, the junior brother of former AC Milan and Inter star Sulley Muntari, who jokingly wrote: ''Afro man!! ????????????.''

Football officially returns to the 12 and 13 June with the semi-final return legs ties of the Coppa Italia (Juventus v AC Milan and Napoli v Inter), and the final in Rome on 17.