Kwadwo Asamoah went for a tackle which seemingly looked very dangerous and he had the red card flashed at him, but the decision was rescinded after the referee consulted the VAR for clarity.

The referee after the benefit of VAR changed his mind and handed the 30-year-old Ghanaian player a yellow card.

In the game, Lazio beat Inter Milan in a penalty shootout to set up a two-legged Coppa Italia semi-final with AC Milan.

Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha saved spot-kicks from Inter's Lautaro Martinez and Radja Nainggolan before ex-Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva scored the winning penalty in a 4-3 victory

It had finished 1-1 after extra-time after Ciro Immobile linked up with Felipe Caicedo to put Lazio ahead.

But Mauro Icardi's 125th-minute penalty for Inter took the game to a shootout.

Lazio's Riza Durmisi had his effort saved by Samir Handanovic, but Immobile, Marco Parolo, Franceso Acerbi and Lucas all scored to take Lazio into the final four.