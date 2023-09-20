According to a report by Joy Sports, the 63-year-old has signed a contract that will see him manage the country for the next three years.
Kwasi Appiah joins Sudan national team as head coach
Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has been appointed as the head coach of the Sudan national team.
Sudan failed to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after finishing bottom of Group I in the qualifiers, which contained DR Congo, Mauritania and Gabon.
The Sudanese Football Association is, therefore, aiming for a quick turnaround in their fortunes and has turned to a familiar face in the person of Appiah.
Appiah built a solid reputation in the North African country when he managed Al Khartoum between 2014 and 2017.
At Al Khartoum, he led the club to qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup and to also attain its highest point tally ever after garnering 65 points in his second season.
He will be taking the Sudan job with a wealth of experience to count on, having become the first indigenous coach to qualify Ghana for the World Cup in 2014.
He was, however, fired following the Black Stars shambolic showing at the tournament in Brazil and was reappointed for a second spell as Ghana coach in 2017, a post he held until his contract expired in December 2019.
Appiah was recently announced as a member of the Interim Management Committee put together by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to manage the affairs of Asante Kotoko, and is contesting for a spot on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.
Also, he was serving as the sporting director of Kenpong Football Academy before his latest appointment as Sudan head coach.
