Kwasi Appiah to combine roles as Kotoko technical director and Sudan head coach

Last week, the Sudanese Football Association announced the appointment of Appiah as head coach of the country’s national team.

Pulse Ghana

The FA said the 63-year-old has signed a contract that will see him manage the Falcons for the next three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This raised questions, especially as Appiah is a member of the Interim Management Committee put together by Otumfuo to manage the affairs of Kotoko, and is also contesting for a spot on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

The statement from Kotoko, however, said Appiah has received the blessing of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to combine the two jobs and to also go ahead to contest in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections next month.

Pulse Ghana

“The life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has blessed our technical director, Kwasi Appiah, to accept the role as head coach of Sudan national team,” the statement said.

“His Majesty gave him his blessings following a meeting in London with our former left-back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Appiah will, however, maintain his role as Technical Director of Kotoko. He will contest in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections next month in this capacity.”

Appiah built a solid reputation in the North African country when he managed Al Khartoum between 2014 and 2017.