This was confirmed in a statement released by Kotoko on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, which said Appiah will continue to lead the technical direction of Kotoko as the club goes through a rebuild.
Kwasi Appiah to combine roles as Kotoko technical director and Sudan head coach
Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah will juggle working as the technical director of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko with being the head coach of Sudan.
Recommended articles
Last week, the Sudanese Football Association announced the appointment of Appiah as head coach of the country’s national team.
The FA said the 63-year-old has signed a contract that will see him manage the Falcons for the next three years.
This raised questions, especially as Appiah is a member of the Interim Management Committee put together by Otumfuo to manage the affairs of Kotoko, and is also contesting for a spot on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.
The statement from Kotoko, however, said Appiah has received the blessing of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to combine the two jobs and to also go ahead to contest in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections next month.
“The life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has blessed our technical director, Kwasi Appiah, to accept the role as head coach of Sudan national team,” the statement said.
“His Majesty gave him his blessings following a meeting in London with our former left-back.
“Mr Appiah will, however, maintain his role as Technical Director of Kotoko. He will contest in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections next month in this capacity.”
Appiah built a solid reputation in the North African country when he managed Al Khartoum between 2014 and 2017.
At Al Khartoum, he led the club to qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup and to also attain its highest point tally ever after garnering 65 points in his second season.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh