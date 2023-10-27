Photos: Kwasi Appiah’s daughter ties the knot in colourful traditional ceremony

Photos from their traditional ceremony showed Kwasi Appiah present and well dressed in a special Kente cloth.

Other family members and loved ones of the groom and bride were also present to support their traditional marriage.

A tweet from Asante Forkuo on X (Twitter) on the marriage said: “Coach Kwesi Appiah's Daughter Audrey, got married traditionally today. Congratulations to her.”

Meanwhile, Kwasi Appiah has said he aims to make history by qualifying the country for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, his targets also include building a competitive team that will also be able to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Appiah made a winning start to life as Sudan’s head coach after guiding them to a rare victory against Chad – their first win since March.

The North African side edged Chad 1-0 in an international friendly at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia earlier in October.

Pulse Ghana

Although Appiah's spell as Sudan boss has been slightly destabilised by the turmoil in the country, the Ghanaian coach said he still hopes to achieve his targets, having been the first indigenous coach to lead Ghana to the World Cup in 2014.

"The target I have been given is to build a team and ensure the team qualify for the 2026 World Cup and the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The only challenge is that there is no ongoing league due to the ongoing war which has forced them to operate from Saudi Arabia but I hope order and peace will be restored in the country,” Appiah told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.