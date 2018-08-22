Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Appiah backs formation of Normalisation Committee


Ghana Football Kwesi Appiah backs formation of Normalisation Committee

Ghana's football has been in turbulent times over the past few months.

  • Published:
play Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah has backed the formation of a Normalisation Committee to replace the old Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to him, the yet to be formed normalization committee would institute comprehensive roadmaps that would help revive football in the country.

Football in the country is currently at a standstill, following government’s decision to halt all activities in the sport.

However, the government has now reached an agreement with FIFA, which demands that it discontinues with plans to liquidate the GFA and rather constitute a Normalisation Committee that will oversee the return Ghana football to normalcy.

READ ALSO: Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpot

Kwesi Appiah believes it is in the right place to form a Normalisation Committee and has backed the committee to put in place mechanisms that will revive football in the country.

He further called on Ghanaians to support any decision made by the normalization committee.

"Sincerely I don't know what their dealings would be, but I remain hopeful they can put in place mechanisms that would make every Ghanaian happy especially those in the football fraternity," Kwesi Appiah told the GNA whiles attending the launch of J.A Kufuor Cup.

The Black Stars coach is expected to name his squad as Ghana plays Kenya in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

