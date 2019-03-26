The Black Stars will take on Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in a friendly tie.

Mauritania have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time, so the need to prepare adequately ahead of the tournament.

Only Thomas Partey and Lumor Agbenyenu were in Ghana's game against Kenya.

Ghana starting XI: Lawrence Ati, Thomas Partey, Amos Frimpong, Lumor Agbenyenu, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Alhassan Wakaso, Alfred Duncan, Ernest Asante, Jeffrey Schlupp and Kwesi AppiahMaur

Mauritania starting XI: Diaw Namori, Diaw El Mostapha, N'diaye Bakary, Yaly Mohammed Dellah, Abeid Aly, Abdoul Kader, Guidileye Dialo, Coulibaly Ibrahima, El ID El Hacen, Anne Souleymane and Khalil Moulaye Ahme