The Saudi-based midfielder, who replaces Alfred Duncan, is the only change in Kwesi Appiah's starting line up which defeated South Africa 2:0 on Thursday.
The Black Stars are seeking to maintain their one hundred percent start to the completion this afternoon against a Sào Tome side seeking redemption at home after they were thrashed 4:0 at home by Sudan on match day one.
South Africa defeated Sudan 1:0 yesterday on match day two, and the Black Stars will go top of the group with maximum points with a win against Sao Tome this after.
Kick off at the less than 1000 capacity Sao Tome National Stadium is at 13:00 GMT.
Below is the Starting 11:
Richard Ofori
Andy Yiadom
Gideon Mensah
Joseph Aidoo
Kassim Nuhu
Baba Iddrisu
Andre Ayew
Thomas Partey
Samuel Owusu
Jordan Ayew
Emmanuel Boateng.