The Saudi-based midfielder, who replaces Alfred Duncan, is the only change in Kwesi Appiah's starting line up which defeated South Africa 2:0 on Thursday.

The Black Stars are seeking to maintain their one hundred percent start to the completion this afternoon against a Sào Tome side seeking redemption at home after they were thrashed 4:0 at home by Sudan on match day one.

South Africa defeated Sudan 1:0 yesterday on match day two, and the Black Stars will go top of the group with maximum points with a win against Sao Tome this after.

Kick off at the less than 1000 capacity Sao Tome National Stadium is at 13:00 GMT.

Below is the Starting 11:

Richard Ofori

Andy Yiadom

Gideon Mensah

Joseph Aidoo

Kassim Nuhu

Baba Iddrisu

Andre Ayew

Thomas Partey

Samuel Owusu

Jordan Ayew

Emmanuel Boateng.