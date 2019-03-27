The Barcelona forward alongside Sulley Muntari were thrown out of the Black Stars camp during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil for misconduct and it was followed by a ban by the Commission of Inquiry formed after Ghana’s poor showing at the Mundial.

Kevin-Prince Boateng hasn’t been invited to the Black Stars since the Brazil incident, despite having made his intentions clear to return to the team.

Ghanaian football loving fans have called for his inclusion into the Black Stars, but all attempts have proved futile.

James Kwesi Appiah under whose watch in his first stint with the Black Stars that the former AC Milan forward was banned from the team has said that he can’t invite the 31-year-old to the team because any such attempt will be tantamount to a contempt of court.

“In his case, it has got to do the white paper of the Dzamefe Commission. There was an issue that Sulley and Kevin should apologize to the nation before they can be invited into the national team and I said that he is a good player because when I took over he was playing for Sassuolo and then I said if he takes the step then I will have the opportunity to invite him then he will play for all Ghanaians to assess to see if he can be of help to us but if but if that is not done and we’ve finished playing all our games before the AFCON then it will be difficult to give him a call up. So that’s the situation now” Kwasi Appiah said.

It should be noted that the Dzamefe Commission that was set up by the Government of the Republic of Ghana had the powers of a High Court, so their ruling can only be overruled by a higher Court.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has been capped 15 times by the Black Stars with two goals to his credit.