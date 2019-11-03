Lincoln were denied a first away win since August after a last-gasp Kwesi Appiah equaliser saw AFC Wimbledon secure a 1-1 draw at Kingmeadow.

Jack Payne put the visitors ahead before Appiah’s stoppage-time equaliser saw the spoils shared in Glyn Hodges’ first game as full-time Dons manager.

The struggling Wimbledon team had gone down in the 31st minute in their English league one game against Lincoln City through a Jack Payne goal.

Anthony Wordsworth lashed wide but Wimbledon earned their point when substitute Appiah headed home Luke O’Neill’s pinpoint cross deep in added time

AFC Wimbledon are just hovering above the relegation places lying 20th on a 23 team league.

Appiah, who has 7 appearances for Ghana, has played 12 games, scoring three goals for Wimbledon.