Hearts of Oak coach Edward Odoom retained the same starting line-up that held Aduana Stars to a goalless draw in Dormaa last week. The team was however boosted by the return of fit-again Umar Manaf.

The Phobians started the match on a bright note as they went in search of the initiative but were wasteful as they have been in their last three games.

Despite being under the cosh for the large part of the opening period, Bechem United broke the deadlock in the 28th minute.

The visitors were handed a penalty against the round of play as referee Bernard Dumfeh adjudged forward Randolf Augustine to be tripped in the box. Prince Adu Kwabena made no mistake as he placed the ball past goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Hearts of Oak regrouped and kept pushing for the leveler but could not bury the half chances that came their way.

The Rainbow Club found the equalizer in the 32nd minute after Bechem United defender Charles Bosompem handled the ball in the box. Striker Kofi Kordzi stepped up to plant his shot into the roof of the net.

Coach Odoom made an attacking substitution in the 57th minute of the match as he brought on Umar Manaf in place of Frederick Botchway.

Hearts of Oak deservedly shot into the lead in the 64th minute through captain Fatawu Mohammed who hit a thunderbolt after he was set up from a corner kick.

Bechem United fought back to restore parity in the 75th minute courtesy Hafiz Konkoni after a lovely move from midfield.

With the match looking to end in a stalemate, Kofi Kordzi showed resistance to power home the winning goal for Hearts of Oak in the 94th minute.

The result took Hearts of Oak to 7th with 15 points while Bechem United remained 9th with 14 points after 10 round of games.