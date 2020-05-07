This was contained in a document from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), titled GFA Legacy Debts.

The document details persons and organisations owed by the FA and was presented to club administrators during a recent Executive Council meeting.

Contents of the document shared by Joy Sports indicate that former Black Stars coach Appiah was on a $20,000 per match winning bonus.

Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

The GFA currently owes the 59-year-old in four months’ salaries and bonuses of two matches.

In total, he is owed a sum of $180,000, with the document further revealing that his monthly salary was $35,000.

The document also confirms that players of the Black Stars are on a winning bonus of $10,000, instead of the widely claimed $5,000.

Divided into cedis and dollar components, the legacy debt document shows that the Kurt Okuraku-led GFA inherited debts in excess of GHc11 million from the erstwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.