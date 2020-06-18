He explained that he looked down and it gave him the edge to use the socks of his opponents to dribble them to create space in front of the goal area.

Osei Kofi is arguably the greatest dribbler Ghana has ever seen and he was nicknamed the Wizardry dribbler by the Ghanaian football lovers.

The former Kotoko and Black Stars skipper in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana’s Thomas Freeman Yeboah has revealed that he adopted a practice which can be dubbed as ‘The Socks Theory'’ from his former playing mate at Hearts of Oak Amadu Akuse, who used it for passing with accuracy, but he rather used it to enhance his dribbling skills.

“Amadu Akuse was one of the most experienced players I have ever met. When he is playing or you are playing with him, he doesn’t raise his head but when he gives a pass it goes to the person. So I just one day went to him senior Amadu, always you just look down. How do you see your players as you give them the correct passes? Amadu Akuse said he uses the hose (socks). It was a perfect answer," Rev. Osei Kofi told Pulse Ghana.

“So, I started and started putting my head down and it gave me a different dimension altogether. When I look down, I see legs and I use the hose (socks) to dribble. As Amadu Akuse told me when he looked own he uses the hose (socks) to pass, I also used the hose to pass and I got two points there".

Rev Osei Kofi who inspired Ghana to win the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tunisia added that Amau Akuse and Aggrey Fyn were his mentor.