His appoint follows the sacking of Serbian Goran Barjaktarevic, who was relieved of his position following the Royals 3-0 mauling by fellow Accra neigbours Great Olympics.

Bashir Hayford has been unattached after coaching the Black Queens during the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations staged on home soil.

He comes on board with rich experience having coached clubs such as Power FC, Heart of Lions, Kotoko, Medeama, AshGold, etc.

READ MORE: AC Milan sold Ibrahimovic & Thiago Silva because of Sulley Muntari’s ‘Ghost Goal’- Adriano Galliani

He won the Ghana Premier League with the Porcupine Warriors in the 2007/2008 season and also clinched it with Ashanti Gold in 2015- their first league title in 19 years.

Bashir Hayford and Herbert Addo are the only two coaches to have won the Ghana Premier League with two different clubs.

However, he has a herculean task on his hand, since he is taking charge of Legon Cities who have started the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on a poor note, having drawn one and lost one of their two matches played thus far.

But Bashir Hayford can count heavily on Asamoah Gyan when he regains much fitness and start featuring for Legon Cities.