Anim Cudjoe was the toast of Ghanaian football loving fans last season after he hit the ground running in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Porcupine Warriors were interested in signing a permanent deal with the Anim Cudjoe but negotiation with the youngster's manager Samuel Anim Addo have protracted because the Kumasi giants couldnt table down a 'gopd offer'.

Reports have emerged that big money spenders Legon Cities have gazumped Asante Kotoko to complete the signing of the 17-year-old.

Legon Cities are expected to announce the youngster's capture who is a product of the product of the Baby Jet U-16 tournament on coming hours.

It is understood the Anim Cudjoe's deal is part of Legon Cities attempt to sign former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan who is a free agent, because both players are in the same management team.

A fan favourite, Cudjoe have had trials with European giants Bayern Munich, which reportedly have expressed interest in the teenager’s signature once he turns 18.