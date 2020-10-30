The Scientific Soccer lads took to their Twitter handle to announce the six new inclusions.

Razak Boahe, who is an attacking midfielder joined Liberty Professionals from Bechem United.

They also announced the signing of former Dream FC defender Ben Nash Quansah to augment the defensive line of the side. He joined the Dansoman based side on a free transfer.

Liberty Professionals also announced the signing of another defender in the person of Maxwell Ansah from Division two side Vision FC on a three-year deal.

Emmanuel Paga also joined Liberty from Vision FC on a two-year deal. The 21-year-old bagged nine goals in 11 games last season in the 2019/2020 national division one league, but it was cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Per his goal-scoring rate, he could be refined to be a top-notch striker in the near future if the track record of the Scientific Soccer lads in nurturing young talents is anything to go by.

The rest of the new recruits are midfielder, Seedorf Asante Afful from Osei Kyeretwie SHS (OKESS). It would be recalled that Sulley Ali Muntari also joined Liberty Professionals at a time he was still with OKESS

And goalkeeper, Daniel Amissah who was with the club’s Academy, has been promoted to the first team ahead of the new season.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League kicks off on 13th November, 2020.

the new season after ending the truncated 2019/2020 campaign 14th on the Ghana Premier League log.