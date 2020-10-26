Ghana played two international friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Antalya in Turkey: Ghana lost 3-0 against Mali, before they whipped Asian champions Qatar 5-1 to atone for the loss against their West African neigbours.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan shatters Ghana Premier League transfer record

In an interview with Moses Antwi Benefo on Nhyira FM’s Power Sports on Monday, Okraku affirmed that the players were not interested in the monetary gains but rather team building as the Black Stars prepare under new coach C.K Akonnor ahead of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“The players were paid $2,000 for the friendly games [unlike the $5,000 we used to pay after each game] because of the circumstance at hand,” Okraku said.

“However, let me hasten to add that the players were not interested in the monetary benefits, rather team building. This is because we are preparing a new team for the future,” he added.

Ghana will come up against Sudan in November in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).